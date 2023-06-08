Gadar: Even ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Pathan’ could not break this record of Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar’, learn here

Gadar

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is one of the most successful films ever in the history of Indian cinema. This film is still very much liked by the audience. Now soon the second part of the film i.e. Gadar 2 is going to be released.

Gadar

If reports are to be believed then Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is based on the real life story of Buta Singh. He had saved a Muslim girl during the communal riots at the time of partition.

Gadar

The film Gadar, directed by Anil Sharma, has a world record. It had sold 10 crore tickets. It was the only film to achieve this feat. Gadar is reportedly the third most viewed Hindi film in India since the late 1990s.

Gadar

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released along with Aamir Khan’s film Lagaan. Both proved to be blockbuster hits.

Gadar

Govinda was the first choice for the role of Tara Singh for the film Gadar. Whereas, Kajol was to play the role of Sakina, but due to date issues, she rejected it.

Gadar

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha reportedly collected Rs 140 crore in its initial theatrical run. The first week collection of the film was above Rs 9 crore. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore. It grossed over the budget at the box office and proved to be one of the biggest success stories.