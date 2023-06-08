Gadar: Good news for those watching Sunny Deol's film ... Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer will be available on tickets, here's the CODE

Slogans like Hamara Hindustan Zindabad Tha, Zindabad Hai and Zindabad Rahega, Sunny Deol’s uprooting of handpumps for Sakina…. Ashraf Ali’s powerful voice will once again be seen by the audience on the big screen. Yes, Gadar – Ek Prem Katha, directed by Anil Sharma, is going to release in theaters tomorrow i.e. on June 9. Fans are already booking tickets for the film and making reels on its blockbuster songs. Now the makers have made a bang offer on the tickets of the film. Please tell that Gadar 2 will be released in theaters on 11 August. In which Tara Singh’s son will go to Pakistan to win.

This will be the ticket price

According to the media reports, the number of people watching Gadar is very high. In such a situation, the makers will not let the ticket price exceed Rs 150 while giving a bumper discount and will also keep a Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer. If two cinema lovers watch the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer film that released 22 years ago, each viewer will get a chance to watch the re-release for just Rs 75. This offer is limited to online booking only, as the production house believes that their target audience will be the youth to revisit ‘Gadar’ before watching ‘Gadar 2’.

Amrish Puri’s family to be present at Gadar premiere

At the same time, the families of Amrish Puri and Anand Bakshi have been invited to the premiere of Gadar. Please tell that Amrish played the character of Ashraf Ali in the movie. After his death, Manish Wadhwa will replace him in Gadar 2. If reports are to be believed then the promotion of Gadar 2 will start after the release of Gadar. The sequel film ‘Gadar 2’ is also making a comeback on 11 August 2023. The makers have announced that Gadar will be released in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format. This special edition of the film will bring back the magic of this classic with enhanced visual quality and an immersive viewing experience. At the same time, Sunny Deol has given an update about the premiere. He has told about the place and timing.

