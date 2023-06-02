Gadar: Have you ever wondered why Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar’ is releasing on June 9 only, the reason will not be believed

Gadar: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel’s blockbuster film Gadar Ek Prem Katha is going to be released in theaters again to entertain the audience. The film will come on June 9, about which the audience is very excited. Gadar will revive the old memories of Tara Singh and Sakin, while all the scenes from Ashraf Ali to freeing Sakina from pulling the handpump will be seen once again. In such a situation, you have thought that why the makers are releasing it only on 9th June. If not, then let us tell you the reason behind it.

Why is Gadar releasing on June 9?

The pair of Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel will once again rock the big screen as Gadar 2 is coming on August 11, but before that the first part is being re-released on June 9. According to media reports, this day is the birthday of Ameesha Patel i.e. Sakina. In such a situation, the makers have chosen this special day. Talking about Ameesha, the actress won the hearts of the audience by becoming Sakina in Gadar. From his dialogues to innocence, everyone still remembers him.

about mutiny

Anil Sharma’s Gadar Ek Prem Katha was one of the highest grossing films in the history of Bollywood at that time. Apart from Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel, Amrish Puri was also in an important role in this. The film mainly revolves around Tara. Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, falls in love with Sakina (played by Ameesha), a Muslim girl from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Later he faces enemies to get his love. Twenty years after the original hit, Gadar 2 will release. The sequel was shot at many places including Lucknow.

