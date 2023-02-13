Gadzhi Navruzov at the airport ate a cake with the image of Rodriguez

Upon arrival from Thailand, the Russian athlete Gadzhi (Automatic) Navruzov was greeted with a cake with the image of his opponent in the ring, Fernando Rodriguez. Footage from Sheremetyevo Airport appeared at the disposal of Izvestia on Monday, February 13.

The cake was taken to the airport by his colleague Khadis Ibragimov, who came to meet Navruzov.

“Here is such a great cake with my rival – tough Rodriguez. Let’s start with the head. So far, we have eaten hard Rodriguez sweet, and on the 17th we will figure it out in the ring, ”said Gadzhi.

According to him, Rodriguez is “tough and huge”, so fighting him on a vehicle is not suitable, in his case a fight is suitable. The fighter did not rule out that after the victory over Rodriguez, he would want to go to Vladimir Mineev.

The opening of the 2023 season of the REN TV Fight Club will take place on February 17 in Minsk. Four fights will be held this evening, which will be fought according to the rules of kickboxing.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening will be the fight between Piotr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari. Gadzhi (Automatic) Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez will also fight in the ring. Their competition will be held in the status of a rematch, since in August 2022 the athletes had already met and the fight ended with the victory of Rodriguez.

In addition to the fight between pop-MMA star Tarasov and Armenian kickboxing champion Khachatryan, Islam Murtazaev and Sergey Ponomarev will meet in the fight.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the tournament live, which will begin on February 17 at 23:00 Moscow time. Undercard broadcasts will be available in public REN TV “VK Video”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

