Gadzhiev predicted the absolute dominance of Mayweather in the fight against Chalmers

The head of the Fight Nights Global promotional company, Kamil Gadzhiev, on February 22, in an interview with Izvestia, gave a forecast for the upcoming fight between American boxer Floyd Mayweather and British MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers.

“Mayweather has long been in the position that he chooses only easy and fun walks. You can understand him, he fights only in exhibition fights, ”said Hajiyev.

He noted that in such fights Mayweather has fun, but in the upcoming fight against Chalmers, he is the clear favorite.

“Floyd, of course, must win. I would be very surprised if this is not the case. But even thinking that he will win, I will still turn on the TV that day and watch this fight, ”said Hajiyev.

In addition, Hajiyev noted that Mayweather’s strengths are his high class and technical equipment. According to him, this is an almost perfect boxer, and in the upcoming fight he will demonstrate absolute dominance in the ring.

Earlier on the same day, former Russian UFC fighter Alexei Oleinik, in a conversation with Izvestia, also noted that, technically, the advantage is on the side of Mayweather.

The boxing match between Mayweather and Aaron will take place on February 25. REN TV channel will show it live. The fight will last eight rounds of two minutes.