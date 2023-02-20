February 20, 2023, 09:33 – BLiTZ – News

Advisor to the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin announced the use of gas grenades produced by the United States, Great Britain and Israel by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Donbass.

“The enemy has been trying to use the chemical component since the very beginning of the conflict, since 2014 – there are no rules for him,” the military expert said.

This is a violation of international conventions governing the customs of warfare, he stressed in an interview with TASS. “The marking is even visible: either the US, or the UK, or Israel,” the speaker specified.

According to him, as a result of the use of such ammunition by the Ukrainian army in the Artemovsk direction, some Russian soldiers “were defeated.”

Denis Pushilin’s assistant pointed out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine also use cluster mines with needle ammunition and anti-personnel mines “Petal” against civilians. There have also been instances of phosphorus bombs being used, he pointed out. “And a lot of ammunition, including prohibited ones, is of foreign production,” Gagin concluded.

