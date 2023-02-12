Gaidarbekov wished good luck to Russian boxers at REN TV Fight Club

Olympic boxing champion Gaidarbek Gaidarbekov wished success to the Russian athletes who will perform at the REN TV Fight Club.

“We are rooting for a beautiful sport, for a beautiful technique, but nevertheless, our soul is always rooting for our own. Whatever the champion. We need to love our Motherland, we must value our Motherland, we must cheer for our own. If we don’t root for each other, no one will support us. Therefore, success,” he said on February 12.

Gaidarbekov said that he treats kickboxing, according to the rules of which the fights will take place, almost like his native sport.

“We know that Russian kickboxing is highly developed… We always call them cousins. Pretty much the same sport. The only thing is that they have a slightly different discipline,” he added.

The opening of the 2023 season of the REN TV Fight Club will take place on February 17 in Minsk. Four fights will be held this evening, which will be fought according to the rules of kickboxing.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening will be the fight between Piotr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari. Gadzhi (Automatic) Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez will also fight in the ring. Their competition will be held in the status of a rematch, since in August 2022 the athletes had already met and the fight ended with the victory of Rodriguez.

In addition to the fight between the pop-MMA star Tarasov and the Armenian kickboxing champion Khachatryan, Islam Murtazaev and Sergey Ponomarev will meet in battle.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the tournament live, which will begin on February 17 at 23:00 Moscow time. Undercard broadcasts will be available in public REN TV “VK Video”.

