Gail’s CNG mother station will start in Gardnibagh and Transport Nagar of Patna, no need to spend hours in line

Subodh Kumar Nandan, Patna. In view of the increasing demand for CNG, GAIL India will open three new CNG mother stations. For this, land has been taken on lease from BSNL in Gardnibagh and Transport Nagar. Apart from this, a request has been made to the state government for land in front of the DRM office in Danapur.

According to the officials, after the opening of two new mother stations, the drivers will get rid of the long queues at various CNG stations in the city. According to information received from GAIL India, eight katha land has been allotted by BSNL for 10 years in Gardnibagh. For this, Gail India has paid about Rs 2.50 crore as advance to BSNL for three years.

Letter has been written to Patna DM for NOC. On the other hand, GAIL has taken about 12 katha of land on lease for 10 years to open Mother Station in Transport Nagar. For this, Gail India has signed a deal of Rs 5 crore with BSNL. Apart from this, a letter was written to the state government for providing eight kathas of land in front of the Danapur DRM office in Danapur. In response to that, an offer letter has been received from the government after almost a year. The company opened the first mother station in Naubatpur in 2019.

Mother station construction work started

GAIL India General Manager AK Sinha said that the construction work of mother station will start at Girdnibagh and Transport Nagar as soon as NOC is received from DM and the mother station will start by December. Due to this, the supply will increase by about 30-40 thousand kg every day. Along with this, delivery at offline CNG stations will be done easily in less time.