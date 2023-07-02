Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Samsung’s Dhansu smartphone available at half price, will be happy to see the offer

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Offer: A great deal is being offered on Amazon. On the e-commerce site, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Discount) smartphone can be bought for less than half the price. The deal also includes bank offers along with a flat discount. If you are planning to buy a new phone equipped with powerful features, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone can be a great choice. Let’s know about the offers available on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price & Offers

The price of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of this Samsung Galaxy phone is Rs 74,999, but it can be bought for less than half the price for Rs 33,985. If you want, you can also buy it on EMI. For this you will have to pay Rs 1,624 every month. Under bank offers, an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 will be available on payments made through cards like Axis, Citibank, HDFC etc.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Features

This lively Samsung phone has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ display. Its refresh rate is 120 Hz. Its pixel resolution is 1080×2340. This phone is equipped with an octa-core processor. The phone has a triple rear camera sensor. Its first sensor is 12 megapixels, second 12 megapixel ultra-wide sensor and third 8 megapixel telephoto sensor. A 32-megapixel front sensor is available in the phone. This phone equipped with super fast charging is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery.