Gandak canal dam broken in Siwan, flood water entered many villages

Seaman. Flood situation has arisen in many villages of Siwan without any rain. Suddenly the dam of Gandak canal has broken in Siwan. Due to the breaking of the dam, water is spreading rapidly in the surrounding areas. The information about the breach of the dam has been given to the concerned department. Departmental officials have reached the spot. The repair work of the dam has been started. The officials are telling the rat the immediate reason for the break of the dam. Officials say that rats are to blame for this.

dam broke suddenly

On the other hand, a flood-like situation has arisen in the entire village due to the sudden breach of the canal dam on Thursday. Due to water entering many houses of Khawaspur village, there has been chaos. Everyone is surprised by the sudden breaking of the dam in Lakdi Nabiganj block. It is said that the dam has broken due to increase in drinking pressure. The flow of water has started rapidly towards the village. Due to water entering the village, the problems of the people have increased.

arrived departmental officer

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the team of flood control department reached the spot. Efforts are on to control the water entering the village. After getting the information of the incident, the SDO also reached and after reaching the dam, they are taking information about the whole matter. It is surprising that the authorities are blaming rats for the dam collapse, but if the dam is not repaired soon, many villages may be inundated.