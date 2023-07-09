Gang of sister-in-law and sister-in-law arrested in Deoghar, used to steal goats while roaming in auto

Deoghar News: Budhai police in Madhupur arrested four women who had gone out to steal goats in an auto and sent them to jail on Saturday. Women are called sister-in-law and sister-in-law among themselves. A case of theft has been registered on the statement of ASI Bhagirath Mahato of Budhai police station regarding the incident. It is said that women were stealing goats from an auto near Sarpatta forest, which were later held by the people around on the basis of suspicion.

On the information of the villagers, the police reached and saw that six goats and two goats were loaded in an auto without number. The villagers held one woman while three escaped. The arrested woman has been identified as Soni Devi of Santhali village under Jasidih police station area. After not giving any satisfactory answer on questioning, he was brought to the police station. Along with this, the auto was also seized. During interrogation, Soni told that all three are real sisters. Taking advantage of the forest on the pretext of defecating, the women ran away. The local police arrested the three accused women with the help of Jasidih police.

All three women are Soni Devi’s sister-in-law

During interrogation, it was found that all the three women are Soni Devi’s sister-in-law. It is said that, along with the auto driver Raja, a resident of Raut Nagar in Deoghar, used to steal goats in rural areas for five-six years and sell them at a low price. The police of Narayanpur, Belhar police station of Jamtara, Banka district have also sent the three women to jail on the charges of goat theft. The auto driver is still out of police custody. The police sent all the four accused women to jail. The police is investigating the case.

