Gang rape with minor girl in UP’s Sitapur, five accused arrested

Sitapur: The incidents of rape with women are continuously increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, a case of gang rape with a minor girl has come to light in Sitapur, UP. The relatives of the victim girl have accused five youths of the village of raping the minor. As soon as the information was received, the police started searching for the accused. Police has arrested five people.

Five accused arrested

Actually this whole matter is related to Ramkot police station area of ​​Sitapur district. Where a case of gang rape with a minor girl came to light. Where the girl had gone for defecation, during this time the five accused raped the girl. As soon as the information about the incident was received, SP and other police officers reached the village on the spot. Police formed 4 teams in search of the accused. And 5 accused have been arrested.

Police force deployed in the village

Significantly, the officials of the Rashtriya Hindu Sena had announced that if all the accused are not arrested by Monday, then today i.e. on Tuesday, the agitation will be held. All the five accused have been arrested. Police force has been deployed in the village.

Medical test of the victim girl

ASP Prakash Kumar told that the people who were accused of rape by the family members of the girl. All have been arrested. The victim girl has been sent to women’s hospital for medical.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Kumar told that a case of gangrape with a minor girl had come to light under Ramkot police station. After registering the case, 5 accused have been arrested. The case is being investigated. Although police forces have been deployed in the village. Strict action will be taken against the culprits of the girl after the medical report comes.

A case of gangrape with a minor girl had come to light under Ramkot police station. 5 accused have been arrested after registering a case: Prakash Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, South Sitapur (05/06) pic.twitter.com/FhbkmezFaG

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 5, 2023



