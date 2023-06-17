Gang selling fake marriages of minor girls arrested, 60 thousand cash including many goods seized

A gang selling girls from poor families by fake marriages with boys from other states has come to light. Police has done this action by raiding near a temple near Usri Fall of Mufasil police station area. The police have arrested a total of seven people from Rajasthan, including a broker from Giridih, a driver, in this case. A minor girl from a village under Muffsil police station area was to be married to a youth from Rajasthan in a temple on Friday.

Its preparation had already been done. Meanwhile, someone informed the administration about the matter. On information, Jitu Kumar of CWC, Suresh Shakti, secretary of Vanvasi Vikas Ashram, Anjali Kumari of Kailash Satyarthi, Bachpan Bachao Abhiyan, Mukesh Kumar of Child Line, Roopa Kumari, Margaret Murmu and Muffsil police station started searches in all the temples.

Information was received that the gang members are hiding in a temple located near Usri Fall, while preparations for the wedding are going on. Meanwhile, the team reached there and arrested five gang members of Rajasthan along with a pimp. 60 thousand cash, cloth, mangtika, sweets and other items were recovered from them. It is said that the bridegroom and his family had given assurance of giving one lakh to the family of the minor girl. 60,000 was also paid, but before the marriage the groom and other members were arrested.

Bharkatta’s resident broker:

The mastermind of the gang is Badri Rajak, a resident of Bharkatta. Before this, Badri has got about half a dozen minor girls married in other states besides Rajasthan. Those arrested include boy Parmeshwar Aledia, Sikar Rajasthan, fighter’s brother Govardhan Kumar, Gungara Rajasthan, boy’s brother-in-law Neta Ram Savanlodha, Sikar, Rajasthan, nephew Vikas Aledia Rajasthan, neighbor Manohar Lal Kumawat Lakhipur Rajasthan, broker Badri Rajak Bharkatta and driver Mufassil Anand Kumar of the police station area is involved. The owner of the vehicle has also been arrested.