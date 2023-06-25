Gang war in Sitamarhi! Ten days after the marriage, the notorious was shot with bullets, a few days back ‘Shera’ came out of jail

In Bihar’s Sitamarhi, the whole area was shaken by the fierce gang war. It is being told that Bihar Liberation Tigers Army Commander Sarvesh Das alias ‘Shera’, accused of several serious cases including murder, extortion, loot, Arms Act, was gunned down by bike-borne criminals on Saturday night. He died on the spot due to multiple bullets. The incident is of Madhopur Sultanpur village under the police station area. Police Station President Vijay Kumar Yadav said that while confirming the incident, he said that preliminary investigation revealed that Sarvesh Das was killed due to mutual gang war. Investigation has been done after reaching the spot. The dead body has been sent to Sitamarhi Sadar Hospital for postmortem. It is being told that Shera got married on 14th June.

Shera was sitting at the door of the house

It is said that Sarvesh was sitting at his door at the time of the incident. Then suddenly the bike riding criminals reached there and started firing on him. Sarvesh Das was hit by several bullets. He died on the spot. The villagers reached after hearing the sound of the bullet, till then the criminals fled from the spot on the bike. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and started investigation. He was immediately sent to the hospital. According to the local police, Sarvesh Das was a notorious criminal. Several cases of murder and extortion are registered against him in Runnisaidpur police station. Along with this, he came out of jail only a few days back.

Police is probing the matter: SP

Giving information about the incident, Sitamarhi SP Manoj Kumar Tiwari said that Sarvesh Das alias ‘Shera’ was in jail since 2019. He had murder and many criminal cases registered against him. He got bail only a few days ago. Prima facie it seems to be a case of murder in mutual interest. However, the police is investigating the whole matter seriously. Police is looking into every aspect. The culprits of the murder will be arrested soon.

