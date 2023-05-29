Ganga Dussehra 2023: Ganga Dussehra today, do these measures for success in work and economic sector

Ganga Dussehra 2023: According to Puranas, Ganga Dussehra (Ganga Dussehra 2023) is the main festival of Hindus. Ganga bath has special importance on this day. Today i.e. on Tuesday, 30 May, the festival of Ganga Dussehra is being celebrated across the country. After the severe penance of Bhagirath, Mother Ganga descended on the earth on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Jyestha month. Ganga Dussehra is the time when Mother Ganga descended on earth while Ganga Jayanti (Ganga Saptami) is the day when Ganga descended on earth again.

ganga dussehra today

Ganga Dussehra: On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Ganga Avataran Puja Time Jyeshtha Shukla Dashami Tithi starts – Monday, May 29, 2023 from 11.49 am, Jyeshtha Shukla Dashami Tithi ends – Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 01.07 pm. Start of Hasta Nakshatra- From 04.29 am on May 30, 2023, Hasta Nakshatra ends – May 31, 2023 at 06.00 am. Beginning of Vyatipat Yoga – May 30, 2023 at 08.55 pm, Vyatipat Yoga ending – May 31, 2023 at 08.15 pm.

Gangaji’s worship method

In the scriptures, there is a law to worship Mother Ganga on this day. On this day, wake up in the Brahmamuhurta and take a bath in the river Ganga or at home by mixing a little Ganga water in the bath water and wear clean clothes. According to Skanda Purana, on the day of Ganga Dussehra, devotees should worship Gangaji ten times with devotion and method with ten fragrant flowers, fruits, naivedya, ten lamps and Dashang incense. The number of things donated should be ten and the number of things worshiped with should also be ten, by doing this auspicious results increase and Mother Ganga gets pleased and frees man from sin. Dakshina should also be given to ten Brahmins. When bathing in the river Ganges, one should take a dip ten times. By donating a lamp on the banks of the river Ganges, one’s wishes are fulfilled. By donating a bath on this day, the body becomes pure and free from mental disorders.

worship mantra

Om Namo Gangayai Vishwaroopinyai Narayanyai Namo Namah

Ganges Ch Yamune Chaiv Godavari Saraswati, Narmade Sindhu Kaveri Jale Asmin Sannidhim Kuru

Do these measures on the day of Ganga Dussehra

If you are facing any kind of problem related to your career and you want to get out of that problem, then on Ganga Dussehra, after bathing etc., worship Lord Shiva with proper method. Along with this, do Jalabhishek to God and offer sandalwood. Then with folded hands, pray to God to get rid of your career related problems.

Do these measures to increase money

If you perform Havan with ghee, honey and sugar, you can get the desired Lakshmi along with the power to control someone. On the other hand, those who only want to attain Lakshmi, want to increase their wealth, then those people should perform Havan with lotus flowers on the day of Ganga Dussehra.

Chant these mantras for peace of mind

If there is some or the other confusion in your mind all the time, due to which you are unable to do anything new, then chant these lines on the day of Ganga Dussehra for peace of mind

Those lines are- Shanti Santan Karinyaye Namaste Shuddha Murtaye. I bow to the idols of all the purifications.

Do these measures to get long life

If you have been suffering from any health related problem for a long time and you want to get rid of it and to get long life, you should chant these lines on the day of Ganga Dussehra. Some of the lines are as follows- The poison of the world is perishable, Namostu te to life. Namo Namah to the three worlds, Praneshyai.