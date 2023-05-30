Ganga Dussehra 2023: Ganga Dussehra today, know what to do to get virtue on Ganga Dussehra

Aligarh: Why doesn’t the sins committed by the people get erased even after bathing in the Ganges? The famous astrologer of Shri Guru Jyotish Shodh Sansthan is giving detailed information on this subject Param Pujya Gurudev Pandit Hriday Ranjan Sharma. Man has had an emotional relationship with rivers all over the world, but in India, man’s relationship with rivers, especially Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, Godavari, etc. has been special. Its example can hardly be seen in any other civilization. In these too, the relationship of the people of India with Ganga is more spiritual than emotional.

Indian man has established Ganga on the post of Goddess. Respectful mention of this life-giving river is found in Hindu scriptures and myths. Saint poets have sung praises of Ganga, while modern poets, painters, filmmakers and musicians have also creatively explored the colors and images of life on the ghats of Ganga. There is definitely something in this great river that attracts.

In the Puranas, the immense glory of the Ganga has been told. Like Ganga is the one who takes a man to heaven by becoming a ladder, who achieves the status of God, gives salvation, takes away big sins, and removes difficulties. Gives When a person’s sorrows are eradicated forever, he gets ultimate peace and he experiences liberation-in-life while alive.

Gang Sakal Mud Mangal Mula.

Everything is happy, everything is dry. (Tulsidasji)

Why are sins not erased even after bathing in the Ganges?

Sometimes we have a doubt in our mind that we have taken bath in Gangaji many times and have been consuming Ganga water for years, yet why are our sorrows, worries, tensions, fears, tribulations and anguish of mind not there? be erased Why is there no peace in our life? There is a very simple answer to this. Man’s disbelief in God and his words. Whatever is written in the Shastras and Puranas are the words of God only. If we believe literally on the words of Puranas instead of reasoning, then we will definitely get the result of that. keep in mind . Gods, Vedas, Guru, Mantras, Pilgrimages, Medicines and Saints, all these give fruits only by faith and not by logic, this thing can be better understood through a beautiful story.

Once Lord Shankar and Parvatiji reached Haridwar while roaming around. Parvati ji asked Shankarji, ‘Thousands of people are taking bath in the Ganges, yet why their sins are not getting destroyed?’ Shankarji replied – ‘These people have not even bathed in the Ganges. They are only taking bath in water. Now I will show you who actually bathed in the Ganga’

Lord Shankar made a pit in the way of Gangaji, filled it with water and stood in that pit in the guise of an ordinary human. Shankar ji was immersed in water up to his shoulders. He told Parvati ji to request those who come after bathing in the Ganges that ‘Take my husband out of this pit, but the condition is that if you have not committed any sin in your life then only try to take him out, otherwise You will be consumed as soon as you touch them.

Many days have passed. Thousands of people came out that way after bathing in the Ganges, but on hearing the condition, they did not dare to touch Shankar ji and went away saying that we have not committed any sin in this life, but what about the previous births, we do not know any sin. have you done

One day a person came and said to Parvati ji – ‘I will get your husband out of this pit’ Parvati ji asked ‘Have you never committed any sin?’ The person replied – I have committed many sins but just now I have bathed in Gangaji, so all my sins have been destroyed and I have become sinless. He extended his hand, Shankarji automatically came out of the pit. Lord Shankar said to Parvati ji – He has actually taken a bath in the Ganges because he believes that taking a bath in the Ganges destroys all sins.

This is how you get the full virtue of Ganga bath

To get the grace of Ganga ji, one should have unbroken faith in her, so instead of asking for worldly things from her, one should always ask that ‘You give me your unbroken faith by your grace’ while taking a dip in the Ganges, one should have the feeling that ‘we are in the presence of Narayan. Nectar emanating from the lotus feet is taking a dip in the Brahmadrav. Whatever little or many sins I have committed in birth after birth, they will definitely be destroyed by the bath of Ganga ji. Tripathagamani Ganga please take away my sins.

Ganga Dussehra 2023: Today is Ganga Dussehra, know here auspicious time and worship method

It has been said in the scriptures that ‘one should worship the deity only by becoming a deity’. One should pay taxes and follow the divine qualities of charity, kindness, compassion, truth, charity etc. in life, only then Gangasnan becomes successful. Many people go to bathe in the Ganges, but do not bathe in the Ganges according to the method mentioned in the scriptures. They do things like playing cards, smoking cigarettes etc. in the pilgrimage, even by this they do not get the merit of bathing in the Ganges. Ganga ji, who used to wash away the sins of the people, is now waiting for such pious souls who do not come to wash their sins in the Ganges but dedicate their virtues.

