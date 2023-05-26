Ganga Dussehra 2023: This auspicious yoga is being made on the day of Ganga Dussehra, take bath and donate in this Muhurta

Ganga Dussehra 2023: One day before Nirjala Ekadashi i.e. Ganga Dussehra is on 30th May. On this day, there is a special religious importance of bathing in the holy river Ganga and donating to the needy people. According to religious beliefs, by taking a holy bath and donating on the day of Ganga Dussehra festival, a person gets freedom from all sins and the doors of salvation open.

Auspicious time for bathing and donating worship on Ganga Dussehra

According to the Panchang, Ganga Dussehra i.e. Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month will start from 11:49 am on May 29 and end on May 30, Tuesday, at 1:07 pm. According to Udaya Tithi, Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on 30th May. On this day, from Brahma Muhurt till 1 pm, there will be auspicious time for bath-donation and worship.

Ganga Dussehra festival auspicious coincidence (Ganga Dussehra 2023 Shubh Yog)

Astrologers tell that on the day of Ganga Dussehra, there is a combination of Ravi Yoga and Siddhi Yoga. With this, the planet Venus will enter Cancer on this day, due to which wealth yoga will be created. On the day of Ganga Dussehra, Ravi Yoga will be there for the whole day. It is believed that a person gets special benefits by taking a bath in the river Ganga in the Brahma Muhurta, so it is important to know the time of Brahma Muhurta. On the day of Ganga Dussehra, the Brahma Muhurta will be from 04:03 am to 04:43 am.

Bada Mangal is falling on the day of Ganga Dussehra

On this day special worship of Mother Ganga is done. This year Ganga Dussehra is even more important because it is falling on the day of Bada Mangal. The fourth big Mars of Jyeshtha May is falling on the day of Ganga Dussehra on 30th May.

Importance of Ganga Dussehra

It is a religious belief regarding Ganga Dussehra that on this day mother Ganga descended from heaven to earth. Bathing in the holy river Ganges must be done on Ganga Dussehra. If it is not possible for you to do this, then you should take a bath by mixing Ganges water in the water while taking a bath at home. Mother Ganga is worshiped on this day.

Donate these things on Ganga Dussehra

Donate to poor and needy people on the day of Ganga Dussehra. Whatever you donate on this day, try to keep its number 10. Like- 10 fruits, 10 fans, 10 jugs, 10 umbrellas or 10 packets of grains.