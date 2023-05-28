Ganga Dussehra 2023: Very auspicious coincidence being made on Ganga Dussehra, know these big things

ganga dussehra

Ganga Dussehra festival auspicious coincidence- According to the Panchang, Ganga Dussehra i.e. Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month will start from 11:49 am on May 29 and end on May 30, Tuesday, at 1:07 pm. According to Udaya Tithi, Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on 30th May. On this day, from Brahma Muhurt till 1 pm, there will be auspicious time for bath-donation and worship.

Bada Mangal is falling on the day of Ganga Dussehra

Big Mars is falling on the day of Ganga Dussehra- On this day special worship of Mother Ganga is done. This year Ganga Dussehra is even more important because it is falling on the day of Bada Mangal. The fourth big Mars of Jyeshtha May is falling on the day of Ganga Dussehra on 30th May.

Importance of Ganga Dussehra

Importance of Ganga Dussehra- It is a religious belief regarding Ganga Dussehra that on this day mother Ganga descended from heaven to earth. Bathing in the holy river Ganges must be done on Ganga Dussehra. If it is not possible for you to do this, then you should take a bath by mixing Ganges water in the water while taking a bath at home. Mother Ganga is worshiped on this day.

Donate these things on Ganga Dussehra- Donate to poor and needy people on the day of Ganga Dussehra. Whatever you donate on this day, try to keep its number 10. Like- 10 fruits, 10 fans, 10 jugs, 10 umbrellas or 10 packets of grains.

Ways to get rid of debt- To get rid of debt, take a black thread equal to your length. Wrap this thread around the coconut. Flow this coconut in flowing water in the evening. Pray to God while doing this. After this don’t look back.

Measures to improve the economic condition- Planting trees on the day of Ganga Dussehra is considered very auspicious. By doing this the economic condition improves. Economic crisis can be removed by planting trees in the house. The blessings of Goddess Lakshmi are received by planting trees.

Do this remedy with Gangajal

Do these remedies with Ganges water- Gangajal must be kept in the house for positive energy and happiness and prosperity in the house. Just keep in mind that Gangajal should be kept only in the temple or any holy place. By doing this, happiness remains in the family.