Ganga Dussehra: Crowd of devotees gathered for worship in Babadham, about 60 thousand devotees offered water

Jharkhand News: Faith remained heavy in the scorching heat. Devghar on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra Baba Mandir A huge crowd of devotees thronged on Tuesday. Devotees from not only the country but also from abroad reached the Baba temple for Ganga Dussehra to offer prayers. Before this, some devotees came to Sultanganj to visit the Ganges, while some took a dip in the Shiva Ganges and offered water to Baba Baidyanath.

About 60 thousand devotees offered water

Since morning on Tuesday, there was a crowd in the Baba temple for offering prayers. During this, about 60 thousand devotees offered water to the Baba temple and offered prayers and good wishes. It is believed that Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Jyestha month. On this day mother Ganga had incarnated on earth for the welfare of mankind. That’s why this day is celebrated as Ganga Dussehra. Bathing in the Ganges and worshiping our deities are considered very fruitful.

Devotees were made to enter Baba Mandir via Mansaravar foot overbridge

On the other hand, on Tuesday, due to the large crowd of devotees on Ganga Dussehra, the queue of devotees was made to enter the Baba Mandir through the Mansarovar foot overbridge, so that the devotees could offer water easily. The gates of the Baba temple opened at around 4 am on Tuesday. After this Kancha water was first offered. After this, the priests and pilgrimage priests reached the sanctum sanctorum of Baba temple and announced Namah Shivay, Har Har Mahadev. After this Sardari Puja was started.

Effect on preparation of Shravani fair, delay in getting funds to many departments, Deoghar DC wrote letter

Devotees made auspicious wishes by performing aarti

After Sardari Puja, the door was opened for common devotees. As soon as the doors opened, the devotees chanting Jai Shiv, Bolbam and Har-Har Mahadev entered the Baba temple and offered water to Baba. Along with doing aarti, wished for auspiciousness. Most of them had come to visit Baba Baijnath after taking a bath in the Ganges. On the other hand, after offering prayers, thousands of devotees performed Janeu, Mundan and other auspicious works in the temple premises due to the auspicious date.