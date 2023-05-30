Ganga Dussehra: The festival will be held in Taurus ascendant and Hasta Nakshatra Siddha Yoga, know why it was named Ganga Dussehra

Muzaffarpur: The festival of Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on Tuesday. This festival will be celebrated in Hasta Nakshatra Siddha Yoga in Taurus ascendant. Gayatri Jayanti is also celebrated on this day. Pt. Prabhat Mishra said that Ganga Dussehra is a festival dedicated to Mother Ganga, which is celebrated on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Jyestha month. Ganga Dussehra is also called Gangavataran, which means incarnation of Ganga. On this day, by bathing in any river and doing charity and offering, a person becomes free from 10 sins committed knowingly or unknowingly. Due to the abduction of these ten sins, this date has been named Ganga Dussehra.

What is the reason behind celebrating Ganga Dussehra

It is believed that Bhagirath wanted to bring Ganga to the earth for the peace of the souls of his ancestors, due to a curse only mother Ganga could save him, for which he did severe penance of mother Ganga. Pleased with his penance, Mother Ganga appeared and Bhagirath prayed to him to come to earth. Then Ganga said, I am ready to come on earth, but my fast current will bring holocaust on earth. Bhagirath asked him the solution and Ganga told Shiva the solution. It is believed that in order to control the fierce velocity of Mother Ganga, Lord Shiva absorbed her in his hair, so that the earth could be saved from the holocaust. After that, Ganga was made to flow on the earth with a controlled velocity. After this, Bhagirath brought the ashes of his ancestors to salvation.

Nirjala Ekadashi will be celebrated on May 31

Nirjala Ekadashi will be celebrated on Wednesday, the second day of Ganga Dussehra. Remember Lord Vishnu while observing Nirjala fast on this day. By fasting on only one Ekadashi named Nirjala in the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month, one gets the results of all the Ekadashis of the whole year. One who observes this fast sincerely, gets the benefits of happiness, fame and salvation.

