Gangster Jarnail Singh was killed in Punjab, the attackers fired 20-25 shots in a hurry

Amritsar/New Delhi : Punjab’s gangster Jarnail Singh has been shot dead in Sathiala village of Amritsar. The attackers fired about 20-25 bullets at gangster Jarnail Singh and dismembered his body. It is being told that some people fired bullets at him. After the attack, Jarnail Singh was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. After this incident, the local police has started investigating the matter.

The killers have been identified, will be arrested soon: SSP

On the other hand, SSP of Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh told the media that Jarnail Singh was shot dead today by four people in Sathiala village. The culprits have been identified and will be arrested soon. There are four FIRs registered against him, including attempt to murder and a case under the Arms Act.

Punjab | One Jarnail Singh was shot dead by four persons in Sathiala today. The culprits have been identified and their arrest will be made soon. There are four FIRs against him including charges of attempt to murder and case registered under the Arms Act: Satinder Singh, SSP… pic.twitter.com/L8BBuWQ48U

Ghanshyampuria gang is being accused

According to media reports, CCTV footage of the attack on gangster Jarnail Singh has also surfaced, in which some masked assailants are firing at him. It has been said in the report that gangster Gopi Ghanshyampuria is being blamed for the murder of gangster Jarnail Singh. It is also being told that the people of Ghanshyampuria gang attacked Jarnail Singh and killed him.

Sidhu Musewala was murdered last year

Please tell that on 29 May 2022, Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala was also shot dead. They were also fired with bullets in public. Goldie Brar’s hand is being told behind the murder of Punjabi singer Musewala. It is also being told that Goldie Brar along with Lawrence Bishnoi had planned the murder of Sidhu Musewala. After this, he got Musewala killed by the shooters.

Eight gangs of criminals active in Punjab

It is reported that about eight gangs of miscreants are active in Punjab. These include Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang, Gonder and Brothers Gang, Devender Bambiha Gang, Sukha Kahlo Gang, Gurbaksh Sewewala Gang, Shera Khubban Gang and Supreet Singh Harry Chutta Gang. If media reports are to be believed, in all the gang wars that have taken place in Punjab in the recent years, the hand of these gangs of miscreants and their henchmen is being told.

It is also being told that most of the leaders of these gangs were either killed or they are inside the jail. However, even in jail, his gang runs its syndicate in the same way as it used to run outside the jail. Lawrence Bishnoi is being cited as a recent example of this. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case is being interrogated by Lawrence Bishnoi.