Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on police remand for four days, was running crime syndicate sitting in jail

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been sent on police remand for four days. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra are running the crime syndicate while sitting in jail. Both the young boys get the incidents done. Please tell that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was in custody for 14 days with the crime branch. Today again Bishnoi’s remand was sought from the court. The crime branch has made a big disclosure in the remand paper.

Accused of collecting extortion by recruiting young boys

The crime branch has revealed in the court that gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra are running the crime syndicate while sitting in jail. Both are recruiting young boys while sitting in jail and getting them to do extortion by firing all over India. They are continuously getting the incidents executed.

Bishnoi and Nehra disclosed

On the other hand, Bishnoi and Nehra have revealed that gangster Kapil alias Nandu, who fled from Delhi, and sitting in London, and Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi, sitting in America, are jointly getting the incidents done. After interrogating Bishnoi and Nehra, the Delhi Police arrested a man who was involved in the murder of a BJP leader in Delhi. Got some leads after questioning him

Bishnoi and Nehra together conspired to kill Salman Khan.

Therefore Delhi Police had demanded 4 more days of custody of Bishnoi and Nehra. On the demand of Delhi Police, the court has handed over Bishnoi to the crime branch in custody for 4 days, while Sampat Nehra has been sent to judicial custody. Let us tell you that gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra had conspired together to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the year 2018.

