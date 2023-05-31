Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to judicial custody for 14 days

New Delhi, May 31 (Hindustan Times). Delhi’s Patiala House Court has sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody for 14 days. Bishnoi was presented in court on Wednesday after his Delhi Police custody in connection with arms supply to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang was coming to an end. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarwaria ordered Bishnoi to be sent to judicial custody till June 14.

Even before this, the court had sent Bishnoi to the custody of Special Cell of Delhi Police till date. The Delhi Police had said that 25 pistols were given to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang by Mukund Singh, an arms supplier. In this regard, sitting face to face with Mukund Singh, Lawrence Bishnoi has to be interrogated. Mukund Singh is currently in custody. After enquiry, we have to find out that the weapons reached to which members of this gang.

Delhi Police said that the Special Cell had received information that on May 24, an arms smuggler would arrive at Sarai Kale Khan bus terminal and hand over arms to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang. Based on this information, Mukund Singh was arrested with a pistol and live cartridges. The remaining 24 pistols were recovered from Mukund Singh’s car. During interrogation, Mukund admitted that he had been supplying weapons to the Bishnoi-Jathedi gang for the last six months. Mukund used to supply these weapons at the behest of Dilpreet Singh living in America. After this disclosure of Mukund Singh, Delhi Police interrogated Lawrence Bishnoi on May 26 in Mandoli Jail. After that Delhi Police arrested Bishnoi in this case on 26 May.

The Patiala House Court recently ordered gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to be sent to the transit custody of Gujarat ATS for questioning in the drug smuggling case of Gujarat. The Gujarat ATS had sought Bishnoi’s custody. In 2022, Gujarat ATS recovered a large consignment of heroin. The Gujarat ATS had also arrested six people in the drug smuggling case. During the investigation, the Gujarat ATS also found evidence of links with Pakistan in the drugs case. In this case, the Gujarat Police had filed a petition in the Patiala House Court seeking custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for questioning Lawrence.

The Patiala House Court had on April 11 issued a production warrant against Bishnoi in an NIA case. The NIA has registered a case against Bishnoi under sections 17, 18, 18B and 38 of the UAPA. NIA has filed a charge sheet in this case. According to NIA, Bishnoi has been involved in terrorist activities.