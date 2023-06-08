Gangster Mukhtar was close to Sanjay Dutt’s fan, added ‘Jiva’ to his name after watching the film of Bollywood’s ‘Khalnayak’

Sanjeev Jeeva Biography: Sanjeev Jeeva Maheshwari, a gangster close to the infamous mafia of Western Uttar Pradesh and Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead in broad daylight in the court premises in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow (sanjeev jeeva maheshwari shot dead). Sanjeev Maheshwari was a big fan of 1990s Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt (sanjay dutt fan sanjeev jeeva maheshwari). Sanjay Dutt is also the reason for having ‘Jiva’ in his name. Let’s find out-

father used to run dairy business

Sanjeev Jeeva Maheshwari, originally a resident of Adampur village located in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, was such a name, which used to tremble in western UP. The son of a simple milk dairy owner, in no time became the king of the world of crime. Omprakash Maheshwari, father of Sanjeev Jeeva, left the village in the year 1986 and settled in Muzaffarnagar and started the business of animal milk dairy in the city itself. Sanjeev Jeeva’s father Omprakash Maheshwari had done two marriages. He had two daughters from his first wife – Nisha and Sunita. After the death of his first wife, Omprakash Maheshwari married for the second time, with whom he has two sons- Sanjeev and Rajeev Maheshwari and two daughters Poonam and Anita.

Entry into the world of crime in 1995

After completing intermediate studies, Sanjeev Maheshwari also started helping his father in dairy. Sanjeev Maheshwari officially entered the world of crime in the year 1995, when a case under section 302 of the IPC was registered against him for the first time in the Civil Line Police Station of Muzaffarnagar. After this, Sanjeev Maheshwari remained in the world of crime. Theft, robbery, kidnapping, ransom, murder, extortion became his pastime and in no time he became the owner of property worth billions.

How did Sanjeev Maheshwari become ‘Jiva’?

Sanjeev Maheshwari was a big fan of 1990s superstar Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Jiva’ film was released on 6 December 1986. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the starcast of this film included the names of Pran, Amjad Khan, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, Sachin, Gulshan Grover, Mandakini. Seeing this film, Sanjeev Maheshwari was so impressed with the character of Bollywood’s ‘Khalnayak’ that he added Jeeva to his name.

