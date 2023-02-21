Gas liquefaction complex on Sakhalin will provide the population of the Kuriles – News

February 21, 2023, 05:49 – BLiTZ – News

The gas liquefaction complex (LNG), which is planned to be built near the village of Dalnee, Sakhalin Region, will provide the population of Iturup, Kunashir and Shikotan islands with fuel. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolai Shulginov during a meeting with the Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko.

As part of the conversation, the topic of forming a gas infrastructure for local gasification of the Kuriles was raised. For this purpose, it is planned to build a gas liquefaction complex near the village of Dalnee, from which LNG will be sent by special road transport to the port of Korsakov, and then by sea to the Kuril Islands

“Iturup, Kunashir and Shikotan together will consume more than 35,000 tons of LNG per year. The complex being created will provide the population of these islands with affordable natural gas, ”the ministry’s press service quoted the head of the Ministry of Energy as saying.

Earlier it became known that the UK over the past 12 months has spent on gas at least 50 billion pounds more than the amount equal to the average expenditure for last year.

At the same time, experts stressed that in the absence of renewable energy sources, London would be forced to import even more gas. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.