Gastroenterologist Arzumanyan listed the dangerous consequences of wearing shapewear

Dietitian, gastroenterologist Margarita Arzumanyan told why you should not abuse corrective underwear.

In an interview with Sputnik radio, Arzumanyan explained that slimming, corrective underwear, which allows women to look slimmer, squeezes the internal organs and creates obstacles for breathing, as well as for normal blood and lymph circulation.

According to the gastroenterologist, squeezing in the epigastric region can lead to reflux, the reflux of gastric juice into the esophagus. In other words, it threatens with the appearance of heartburn and difficulty swallowing.

The nutritionist also added that the abdominal muscles get used to being fixed on the outside with long-term wearing of corrective underwear and become flabby.

As for the back, Arzumanyan continued, the unnecessary pressure that occurs against the background of clamped spinal muscles and the spinal column can lead to pain in the back itself.

The doctor stressed that in most cases, corrective underwear is sewn from elastic fabrics that do not contain cotton. This, according to Arzumanyan, can also provoke a number of skin diseases, since underwear most often consists of synthetics.

