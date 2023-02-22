Gastroenterologist called the main causes of bloating

Bloating, or flatulence, can occur not only due to malnutrition, but also against the background of serious diseases. This was warned in an interview with Izvestia by a gastroenterologist at JSC Medicina (Clinic of Academician Roitberg), Doctor of Medical Sciences Vladimir Neronov on Wednesday, February 22.

“Bloating is an annoying problem that is hard to miss. Discomfort appears, rumbling is heard, the stomach increases visually. Bloating, or flatulence, can occur not only due to malnutrition, but also against the background of serious diseases. Among them are chronic pancreatitis, dysbacteriosis, irritable bowel syndrome, lactose intolerance, celiac disease, intestinal obstruction, ”the specialist listed.

He clarified that in pregnant women flatulence can be triggered by hormonal changes. However, the most common cause of bloating is not following the rules of a healthy diet. So, too large portions and fast meals often lead to disruption of the digestion process.

“Food must be chewed thoroughly and not in a hurry, otherwise there will be bloating in the abdomen and gas formation. Also, do not abuse food that can provoke flatulence. It’s better not to get carried away with sweet drinks and mineral water with gas, rich pastries, legumes, black and white bread, potatoes and other foods rich in starch and fast carbohydrates, ”recommended Neronov.

In addition, as the doctor noted, often the cause of bloating is the use of products that are incompatible with each other. For example, fruits should be eaten an hour or two hours after the main meals.

“For the treatment of bloating, a consultation with a gastroenterologist is necessary. Usually, the doctor prescribes the intake of enterosorbents – with their help, you can quickly remove gases from the body. Depending on the cause of flatulence and the patient’s history, the gastroenterologist may prescribe probiotics, enzymatic agents – they restore the intestinal microflora. To fix the problem, it is also important to follow a diet and exclude foods from the diet that can lead to discomfort, ”added the gastroenterologist.

Earlier, in February, gastroenterologist Ekaterina Kashukh refuted the myth about the dangers of dinners after six in the evening for the figure. She explained that weight gain and the process of losing weight practically do not depend on the time when a person eats, they are related to the total caloric content of the diet per day.