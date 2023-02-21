Gastroenterologist spoke about the dangers of slimming underwear

Body shaping underwear can seriously harm your health. Refusing sweets or going to the gym will have a better effect on the figure than slimming elements of underwear, gastroenterologist Margarita Arzumanyan said on February 21.

According to her, slimming underwear creates an obstacle to normal lymph and blood circulation, compresses the internal organs.

“Pressure in the epigastric region can lead to reflux, the reflux of gastric juice into the esophagus, which, in turn, will cause heartburn and difficulty swallowing. In addition, when wearing such underwear for a long time, the abdominal muscles get used to fixation on the outside and become flabby, and the clamped back muscles and the spinal column experience unnecessary pressure, which can lead to back pain, ”she shared in an interview with the radio. Sputnik.

The doctor advised me to choose underwear, which contains the maximum amount of cotton, about 90%. She noted that men can also overtake health problems due to wearing slimming underwear.

“Due to overheating and poor circulation, sperm production decreases. In the long run, this can lead to fertility problems, ”said the gastroenterologist.

In order not to harm health, Arzumanyan recommended wearing corrective underwear for several hours, no more than once or twice a week.

