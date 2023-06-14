Gastroenterology service started in Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital, it will be beneficial

On Tuesday, the services of Gastroenterology Department have started for the people suffering from stomach and liver diseases in Sadar Hospital. It was inaugurated in the Critical Care Department located on the sixth floor of the new super specialty block of Sadar. As a gastroenterologist, Dr. Jayant Ghosh consulted four patients on the first day.

After the introduction of this new facility, now the poor will not have to go to other states or private hospitals at their own expense for the treatment of diseases related to stomach and liver problems. Patients will be able to get free facilities under the Health Benefit Scheme linked to the Chief Minister’s Critical Illness Scheme, Ayushman Bharat Scheme. At present, this new facility is being started for the patients from the Ayushman package.

OPD facility three days a week:

OPD will be operated three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon with limited patients. During this, patients will be able to get their treatment done by reaching OPD. On the other hand, for the remaining three days, investigations and other types of tests will be done.

This department will be equipped with advanced equipments: The equipments of the machines which came for testing have been installed here. In these, tests like endoscopy, colonoscopy, ERCP, gastroscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, pancreatitis, advanced endoscopic of intestine and stomach, colon cancer, hepatology and ulcerative colitis and liver biopsy can be done and treatment will be done.