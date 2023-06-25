Gauhati High Court bans WFI elections, war on recognition of Assam Wrestling Federation

Guwahati : Gauhati High Court On Sunday, on the petition of the Assam Wrestling Association Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Elections to be held on July 11 have been banned. Assam Wrestling Federation in a petition filed against WFI, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Ad Hoc Committee and Sports Ministry said that they are entitled to be recognized as members by WFI but the General Council of WFI on 15 November 2014 in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh This was not done despite the recommendation of the then Executive Committee.

Election was to be held on July 11

The IOA ad-hoc committee has fixed June 25 as the last date for sending names for the voter list, while the elections to select the new governing body will be held on July 11. The petitioner said that the election process should be stopped until his organization gets recognition from the WFI and nominates its representative for the voter list.

Next hearing will be on July 17

The court directed the ad-hoc committee of the respondents WFI and the sports ministry not to proceed with the process of election of the executive committee of the WFI till the next date of hearing. The next date of hearing has been fixed for July 17. With the stay of the High Court, a new twist has come in the case. The election of wrestling federation is necessary before the upcoming big events, otherwise the future of many players will be at stake.