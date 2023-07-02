Gautam Gambhir became emotional after West Indies’ exit from World Cup 2023, Virender Sehwag said this

Gautam Gambhir On West Indies: Two time World Cup champion West Indies icc world cup 2023 is out of the race. He was defeated by Scotland by 7 wickets in the World Cup qualifier match on Saturday. West Indies For the first time in the history of the ODI World Cup, the tournament will not be a part of the tournament. At the same time, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir became emotional after the Caribbean team was out. After which he tweeted that he is in love with the West Indies. He is still confident that West Indies can become the number-1 team.

Gautam Gambhir supports West Indies team

With the beginning of the Cricket World Cup, it was considered extremely difficult for any team to survive in front of the West Indies. But West Indies has reached its lowest level with this result. At the same time, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir came out in support of West Indies cricket and supported them to change things. Gambhir tweeted and wrote, ‘I love West Indies, I love West Indies cricket. I still believe they can be the number 1 team in world cricket!

Shameful to be left out of World Tax: Virender Sehwag

At the same time, former Indian veteran batsman Virender Sehwag termed West Indies’ exclusion from the World Tax as shameful. He tweeted and wrote, ‘What a shame. West Indies failed to qualify for the World Cup. It just shows that talent alone is not enough, focus free from politics and good people management is needed. The only relief is that from here there is no further way down to drown.

Wasim Jaffer said this

Apart from this, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that ‘what a shame it is that West Indies will not be in the World Cup .. Caribbean cricket has officially reached a low. But when you reach the lowest level, the only way left is to go up.

Scotland beat West Indies

Talking about the match, Scotland won the toss and decided to bowl first. Captain Richie Berrington handed the new ball to Brandon McMullen and the all-rounder did not disappoint. He took three wickets inside the first six overs and pushed the West Indies on the backfoot. Batting first, the West Indies team could only score 181 runs. In response, Scotland achieved the target in 43.3 overs with an all-round performance from Brandon McMullen. In this way Scotland defeated West Indies by 7 wickets.

