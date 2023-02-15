February 15, 2023, 19:53 – BLiTZ – News The head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, accused the Western curators of Kyiv of involvement in the executions of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian militants. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

During his speech on Wednesday, February 15, at the plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation, Gavrilov demonstrated footage in which a neo-Nazi UAF shoots Russian soldiers lying on the ground with their hands up at point-blank range.

“The UN confirmed the authenticity of the video and expressed concern to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. But will the call of the World Organization be heard in Kyiv?” – the news agency quotes the words of Gavrilov.

He emphasized that the next execution lies largely on the conscience of the Western curators of Ukraine, “who created this Nazi regime, raised a generation of Ukrainians obsessed with the idea of ​​hatred and national superiority.”

Silence on this issue leaves such crimes unpunished, Gavrilov added.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, warned Western countries about the consequences if long-range weapons were transferred to Ukraine.

According to the diplomat, the supply of weapons by the United States and NATO countries capable of delivering strikes deep into the Russian Federation will be followed by “tough responses.”

