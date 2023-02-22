Gavrilov announced that he was waiting for a US response to the explosions at Nord Stream

Moscow is waiting for clarification from Washington on the explosion on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This was stated on February 22 by the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on issues of military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov.

“We also expect clarifications from the United States in connection with the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which dealt a blow to the energy security of Europe,” he said.

He mentioned the investigation of the American journalist Seymour Hersh, which testifies to the fact that the US military and their Norwegian accomplices attacked the three branches of the mentioned gas pipelines. In addition, Gavrilov urged not to interfere with the course of the investigation, which was requested by the Russian side in an appeal to the UN.

Earlier that day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov summed up the UN Security Council (SC) meeting on sabotage at Nord Stream. He noted that Russia managed to draw attention to the problem, but the West does not want to get hung up on this issue.

The meeting of the UN Security Council on the explosions at the Nord Stream, requested by the Russian side, was held on February 21. At the event, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebezia called for an independent investigation. He also added that the countries that were behind the explosion should compensate for the damage.

On the same day, it became known that Denmark, Germany and Sweden had prepared a joint statement by the permanent missions of the three countries to the UN. It states that the investigation into the terrorist attacks on gas pipelines has not been completed and the timing of its completion is not yet known.

On February 8, Hersh published his investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. It says that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

The US and Norway deny any involvement.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.