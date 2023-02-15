At the moment, the Pentagon is actively lobbying for the idea of ​​resuming funding for a number of top-secret programs related to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on issues of military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov on Wednesday, February 15, at the plenary session of the OSCE forum on security cooperation.

“According to reports, at the moment the Pentagon is actively lobbying for the idea of ​​resuming funding for a number of top-secret programs related to Ukraine,” Gavrilov said.

According to him, this implies that the US defense department will be able to recruit Ukrainian military personnel into its ranks, who will receive the status of US intelligence officers.

Gavrilov recalled that in the same way, after the end of World War II, “the CIA used more than a thousand fugitive Nazis as accomplices in the fight against the Soviet Union.”

“They were not embarrassed that the newly minted employees had recently served the Third Reich and committed war crimes, since the goals of confronting the USSR exceeded any moral costs. So now the United States and its satellites, in front of the eyes of the whole world, do not constrain themselves in their means, unsuccessfully trying to harm Russia, ”he said.

Earlier, on February 10, the American newspaper The Washington Post, citing current and former US officials, reported that the Pentagon intends to urge the United States Congress to resume funding for top-secret programs in Ukraine, which were suspended before the start of the Russian special military operation (SVO).

On February 6, Vice-Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said that a lot of attention is riveted around the world to US biological research in Ukraine, and it is only growing due to Russia’s ongoing work on this issue. According to him, it will no longer be possible for American customers of these programs to hide the truth about their activities.

Prior to that, on January 31, John Kirby, the coordinator of strategic communications at the US National Security Council, admitted that the Americans did conduct a number of studies with Ukrainian colleagues in the field of “pandemic prevention” on the territory of Ukraine.

The day before, Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ) of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, said that since 2015, the US authorities have been studying the methods of transmission of COVID-19 from animals to humans, as well as the pathogenic properties of the coronavirus pathogen.

In March 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense spoke about the existence in Ukraine of a network of biological laboratories operating under the Pentagon program. According to the department, American scientists conducted tests of potentially dangerous biological drugs on patients of the Kharkiv psychiatric hospital from 2019 to 2021.

