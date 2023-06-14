Gaya: Child prisoner's bail was to be held on Wednesday itself, uproar over death in remand home...

Went: Relatives created a ruckus in the Magadh Medical College campus on Wednesday in connection with the death of Avinash Kumar, 17-year-old son of Manoj Singh, a resident of Baseta village under Imamganj police station area, who was beaten up by child prisoners in the remand home. Alleging that Avinash was murdered, the relatives refused to conduct the post-mortem of his body and started a sit-in protest by keeping the body on the Gaya-Cherki main road near the Magadh Medical Hospital. As soon as the incident was informed, Sadar SDO Rajeev Kumar, along with DSP, police of Magadh Medical Station reached there and tried to pacify the agitated family members. The people present on the spot accused the officials and said that there were many injury marks on Avinash’s body. It is clear from this that there was a fierce fight in the remand home and due to this he died.

DM reached Magadh Medical Hospital, met family members

DM Dr. Thiagarajan reached Magadh Medical Hospital on Wednesday after getting information about the death of Avinash Singh, who was lodged in the Child Improvement Home, and met the father of the deceased. Took complete information about the incident from him. DM said that the incident is very sad. Instructions have been given to get the post-mortem done with videography in Magadh Medical. Along with this, instructions have been given to form a medical committee and get the post-mortem work done. The DM told his family that an administration team has been formed to investigate the above incident, which will investigate each and every nuance with complete impartiality.

Bhagalpur Weather: After the storm and rain, the heat increased due to strong sunlight, know when it will rain…

Strict action will be taken against the guilty

The DM assured to have faith in the administration. Legal action will be taken after proper investigation. The DM told that a letter has also been sent to the District Judge for a judicial inquiry, so that the incident can be investigated in a better way. Whoever will be found guilty in the investigation, strict action will be taken against the concerned. The father of the deceased Manoj Singh requested the DM to get justice as soon as possible and take strict action against the guilty. He said that full cooperation will be extended to us and our family members in the investigation conducted by the administration. Sadar SDO Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent and Principal of Magadh Medical and other officers were present on this occasion.

funeral after postmortem

On the death of Avinash Kumar, a resident of Baseta village of Imamganj, the relatives cremated the dead body after the postmortem. In this regard, the villagers told that the last rites have been performed at the Baseta cremation ground. Due to this incident, the family members are in bad condition by crying.

Bihar: In Lakhisarai, the game of transporting sand on fake challans is going on indiscriminately, transportation in two vehicles on one challan

FIR registered in Rampur police station

On the statement of the victim’s father, an FIR has been registered in Rampur police station in the case of Avinash’s death. Along with this, City SP Himanshu went to the remand home on Tuesday night to investigate the matter. There he got information that there was a fight with Avinash in the remand home. The City SP had given the above information to the relatives on Tuesday night. Here, the victim Manoj Singh told that his son was to be bailed on Wednesday. But, Honi prevails.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9iqBoDLw8w) )bodh gaya