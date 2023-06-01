Gaya: Criminals stole two lakh rupees from the bike trunk, all the misdeeds were captured in CCTV

Went: The criminals, who targeted the people returning after withdrawing two lakh rupees from the city-based bank, targeted shopkeeper Ranjit Kumar, son of Mahavir Saav, a resident of Gulariachak village of Magadh Medical Police Station area, and broke his bike trunk and looted the bank along with two lakh rupees. Ran away with the passbook and other documents. On Thursday, businessman Ranjit Kumar said that he had left to go to the godown located in the Kotwali police station area to buy goods for his shop. On the way, he withdrew two lakh rupees from the Punjab National Bank located near Chandauti Mor, located in Rampur police station area, and after keeping it in the trunk of his bike, he left for the godown-Khatokar pond.

documents missing along with money

Putting his bike near the Kathotar pond, he went to the shop to buy goods. When he immediately came out of the shop, he found that the trunk of his bike was broken and there were no documents including two lakh rupees, bank passbook, PAN card, checkbook and other documents kept in it. Information about the incident was given to the police of Kotwali police station. Then Kotwali police station inspector Suryaveer Kumar Gupta and assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar Yadav came with their team and searched the footage of the incident from the CCTV camera installed near the spot. The act of the criminal was completely captured in the CCTV footage.

The number plate of 7439 is on the back of the bike.

The CCTV footage showed how the criminal openly broke the trunk of the bike and took out two lakh rupees from it and escaped from the bike. The police of the Kotwali police station engaged in the investigation found that the number plate behind the bike from which the criminals fled had 7439 written on it. Here, on the statement of the victim businessman Ranjit Kumar, the Kotwali police station has registered a case and started investigating the matter. The culprits are expected to be caught soon.

