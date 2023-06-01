Gaya: Devotees reaching Vishnupad temple should not face any problem, CM gave instructions

Went: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is serious about providing special facilities to the devotees who come from every corner of the country and the world to offer pind daan for the peace of the souls of their forefathers. On Thursday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with officials of the tourism department at Sankalp, located at Ane Marg in Patna and reviewed the action plans made to promote tourism in Gayaji and other parts of the state.

Gayaji Dharamshala will have accommodation for 1100 people

During this, Tourism Department Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh informed about the progress of the updated works being done by the Tourism Department through a presentation. He gave information regarding the detailed project report prepared for the development of Gayaji Dham Dharamshala and Vishnupad temple. He told that a plan is proposed to make Gayaji Dharamshala a six-floor building, where 1,100 people will have accommodation with all facilities. The way to reach Vishnupad temple will be made more accessible.

Pilgrims do not face any kind of trouble

During the review, the Chief Minister said that we have developed the places of all religions. Our aim is that the devotees who reach Vishnupad temple should not face any kind of problem. The government is making efforts to ensure that the pilgrims do not face any kind of trouble. Lakhs of pilgrims come to Gayaji from many parts of the country and abroad. Gaya has its own special significance. The Gayaji Dam has been constructed so that the devotees can be comfortable. Every year Pitrupaksha fair is organized in a better way, in which all the facilities are taken care of. The number of tourists coming to Bihar has increased. We have been working since the beginning to promote eco-tourism.

Bihar historical and mythological places

Along with this, he said that the plan made by the tourism department is better. Keep working in a planned manner to further promote tourism in Bihar. Bihar is a historical and mythological place. If tourists get information about everything, then they will understand and know the heritage here properly. Arrangements should be made to give proper information to the tourists in both Hindi and English languages. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Finance, Commercial Taxes and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Minister’s advisor Anjani Kumar Singh and others were present in the meeting.

