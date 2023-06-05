Gaya: Haj pilgrimage will start from tomorrow, about 3456 pilgrims will leave for Haj, preparations are complete...

Went: For the purpose of successful organization of Haj Yatra 2023 starting from the morning of June 7, a briefing was held with the office bearers and Razakars under the joint chairmanship of DM Dr. Thiagarajan and SSP Ashish Bharti in the outer premises of Gaya Airport. In the briefing, DM told that about 3456 pilgrims of the district will leave for Haj Jeddah from Gaya International Airport. About 144 people will leave per flight. Haj pilgrims will leave for Gaya at night from Patna Haj Bhavan a day in advance. And will rest in the tent pandal made at Bodh Gaya airport in the night itself. After that, his flight will remain the next morning only. From passport to all other documents will be checked later at Patna Haj Bhawan.

There will be proper arrangement of cold water and cooler

The DM said that there is a forecast of heatwave till June 12, keeping this in mind, the Public Health Engineering Department should make better arrangements for drinking water. A water cooler is also being given by the airport authority. Make good use of that too. Apart from all these, Razakar will provide 50 ARO filtered cold water daily for Haj pilgrims. Instructions have also been given to install additional and sufficient number of water coolers. The DM instructed the Executive Engineer PhD to keep the water tanker in the shade so that the water does not heat up quickly.

Bhagalpur: Today the temperature of Bhagalpur was five degrees higher than Jaisalmer, know when the monsoon will knock…

cleanliness will be fine

Instructed the Executive Officer of Municipal Council Bodh Gaya to keep sufficient number of dustbins and keep the dustbins and premises clean by deputing Paliwal sweepers in a proper manner. There should be no shortage in the cleanliness system. it sure. Place sufficient number of dustbins of large size at the place where food and drinking water is fixed, arrange additional lighting at the parking lot of the vehicle so that there is no difficulty in the night. After this, various counters being constructed in the outer premises of the airport were inspected by the District Magistrate and other concerned officials and the concerned officials were directed to complete the work today itself.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6WQ_uH1p1Y)