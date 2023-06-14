Gaya: Husband sentenced to 10 years in dowry murder case, know what happened to mother-in-law and brother-in-law...

Went: In a dowry death case, the court sentenced the guilty husband to 10 years imprisonment. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge II Rajkumar Rajput sentenced Dharmendra Yadav to 10 years imprisonment and also imposed a fine of one lakh rupees. In this case, on behalf of the prosecution, Additional Public Prosecutor Kamal Kishore Pandit said that Sundari Devi, a resident of Manpur Bazar-Durgasthan locality of Buniyadganj police station area, had lodged an FIR on May 11, 2018 at Atari police station. Sundari Devi had said in her FIR that daughter Pinku Devi was married in 2012 to Dharmendra Yadav, son of Hiravan Yadav, a resident of K Mallahchak village of Atari police station area.

Used to ask for a motorcycle

Since 2017, the in-laws were demanding a motorcycle. On May 10, 2018, Dharmendra Yadav informed on mobile that his daughter Pinku Devi had died of snake bite. To destroy the evidence, the daughter’s body was burnt even before they reached. In this case, after hearing both the sides, the court sentenced the accused Dharmendra Yadav to 10 years of imprisonment under section 304 (b) and a fine of one lakh rupees, in case of non-payment of fine, an additional sentence of three months, section 201/34 Under IPC, two years’ imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine, in case of non-payment of fine, additional three months’ imprisonment.

Order to distribute compensation amount between son and daughter

The court also said in its decision that out of the amount of the fine, Rs 60,000 was also ordered to be given to Kari Devi, the daughter of the deceased and Rs 40,000 to Ravi Kumar, the son of the deceased. In this case, a total of six people testified on behalf of the prosecution. Significantly, in this case mother-in-law Gayatri Devi, father-in-law Janaki Yadav and brother-in-law Chhotu Yadav were acquitted by the court.

