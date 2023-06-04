Gaya: In the name of job and investment in Singapore, a cyber gang cheated a youth of Rs 91,000

Went: Cyber ​​gang activism has increased a lot in Bihar. Cases of cyber fraud keep coming to the fore. In the latest case, in the name of getting a job in Singapore, criminals associated with cyber gangs have made a young man named Manish Kumar a victim of their fraud. It is being told that cyber thugs targeted Manish Kumar, son of Anil Kumar, a resident of Ghuthia village of Magadh Medical Police Station area and cheated him of Rs 91,000.

message came on whatsapp for part time job

On Sunday, the victim Manish said that he received a message on his WhatsApp regarding a part-time job. After this, a girl named Swati Borh called from another mobile phone and talked about the name of the new job and took information about many things from her. After this, by getting entangled in various things, he was tempted to invest in the name of the company and after that, by linking it to Telegram, he cheated Rs 91,000 on different UPIIDs and accounts in the name of investment for the company in crypto currency.

More than 150 people were already connected to the group

In the Telegram group in which it was added, more than 150 people were already connected in that group. Money was also being shared in the group by sending money in the name of the company. Seeing the evidence of money being sent by other people, he believed and sent 91 thousand rupees to his UPIID and account. After sending 91 thousand rupees, demand of 1 lakh 27 thousand rupees continued. During this, along with the educational information about him, information about the money available on him was taken over the phone in various ways to get him a job. The victim Manish told that in the first time I have sent Rs 2000, in the second time I have sent Rs 44500 and in the third time I have sent Rs 44500. Here, on the statement of the victim Manish, the Inspector of Magadh Medical Station has registered a case and started investigating the matter.

