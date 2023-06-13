Gaya: Jewelery and mobile worth Rs 2.45 lakh stolen from sleeping passengers in train, youth from Patna arrested

Went: On Tuesday, the RPF team arrested a young man with stolen jewelry and mobile from train number 12358 Durgiana Express train parked at Gaya railway station. The arrested youth has been identified as Ritesh Kumar, a resident of Neem Kuan Jairam Bazar, Patna. Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (RPF Senior Commandant) of DDU Division, Jethin B Raj said that the RPF team launched a campaign to ensure safe passage of trains. A person was seen getting down from the AC coach of Durgiana Express on platform number two and going to the footover bridge in a suspicious condition. On being suspicious, he was stopped and questioned, then he started to panic.

ladies purse out of bag

When the police searched his bag, a ladies purse was found in it. Gold jewelery weighing 30.09 grams and three mobile phones, cash Rs 61,970 along with a wrist watch, Aadhaar card, ATM card, debit card were found in it. The police arrested the young man and brought him to the police station. While confessing his crime, the young man said that all the luggage belonged to a passenger traveling in the Durgiana Express train. I have stolen all the stuff while sleeping.

Police contacted the victim passenger

The RPF team contacted the aggrieved passenger through mobile. She has been identified as Yasina Maula of Singur in West Bengal. The victim woman told that six people were traveling from Amritsar to Kolkata. The goods belong to these people only. Stolen goods were identified through video calling. Here, an FIR has been registered against the arrested youth in the railway station. Police is taking further action. The value of recovered goods and jewelery has been estimated at Rs 2 lakh 45 thousand 630.

