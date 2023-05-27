Gaya News: Barati and Gharati clashed with each other on the song playing on DJ, what happened then read here...

In Neem Chak village of Belaganj police station area of ​​Gaya district of Bihar, there was a dispute between the bride and groom over a song. The DJ operator died in this dispute. This incident is of late Friday night. Sources say that late Friday evening, Suresh Yadav, a resident of Balna village of Chandauti police station area, had come to Neemchak village of Belaganj police station area for his son’s wedding procession. Suresh Yadav’s son was to be married to Mithilesh Yadav’s daughter.

Everything was going normal there. After some wedding rituals, the people of the baraat ate a lot of food. After this, when the people of the groom’s side reached the mandap at 2 o’clock in the night for the wedding ceremony. There was a dispute between the bride and the bridegroom regarding the playing of the song on the DJ. The dispute increased so much that people started hitting each other with sticks. During this fight, DJ director Kamlesh Chaudhary (30 years), a resident of Balna village, got seriously injured and died on the spot. However, Barati took him along with him to Magadh Medical College. Somehow after the incident the wedding rituals were completed and bid farewell. After the information of the incident, the local police reached the spot and investigated the matter. There is silence in the village.