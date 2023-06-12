Gaya: Seasonal diseases increased the load of hospitals in the district, emergency beds of Magadh Medical are falling short.

Went: Due to a little carelessness in the humid summer, many types of diseases are taking people in their grip. The crowd of patients has increased a lot in government and private hospitals of the district. If seen in the District Hospital and Magadh Medical, then every day the crowd is visible like a fair. If seen in the emergency of Magadh Medical, the biggest hospital of the division, 75 beds have been installed. Here 128 patients have arrived for recruitment on Sunday and 116 till Monday evening. In such a situation, there is a lot of difficulty in getting beds for the patients and treatment for the doctors. The doctors here arrange for beds and transfer them to the ward when the patient is a little stable. In such a situation, the treatment of many patients is started by sitting on a stretcher or on a chair. Every day 1300 to 1400 patients come to see the OPD of Magadh Medical. In the emergency of the district hospital JPN, 30 and 700-800 patients reach OPD every day for treatment. The same situation exists in other government as well as private hospitals. According to the doctors, these days most of the patients are reaching due to heat.

increased risk of these diseases

Heat stroke: The risk of heat stroke is more in high temperature. Because of this, severe headache and dizziness start. There is a problem of dehydration in the body. Patients in the grip of heat need immediate treatment. If the treatment is not received immediately, it has a very bad effect on the patient’s brain, kidney, heart and muscles. Due to negligence the patient also dies.

Food Poisoning: Most of the people are at risk of food poisoning during summer. The main reason for this is not eating fresh food. In this season the food spoils soon. People carelessly eat the same food and become victims of this disease. To avoid this, people should consume beverages with fresh food.

Typhoid: As soon as summer comes, typhoid is heard from the mouth of most people. Many times people ignore it thinking it as just fever, due to which this problem can prove to be fatal many times. In this there is high fever, loss of appetite, feeling of vomiting all the time and cough and cold. Take special care of cleanliness in food and drink.

Beware of these diseases too

Goiter: Complaints of goitre are also seen a lot in the summer season. This happens due to enlargement of the thyroid gland. In this disease there is swelling in the neck. A person suffering from goitre has difficulty in breathing and cough.

Measles: Measles is a viral disease, which spreads through the breath. Its infection mostly spreads in young children. Anyone in the house who has measles, other people need to take precautions. In this disease, small red spots appear on the body. Vaccination is the way to avoid this.

There is a danger of getting jaundice and chicken pox

Jaundice: Jaundice is one of the main diseases occurring during summer. It is also called Hepatitis A. In this, there is a lack of blood in the body, due to which the body starts turning pale. Apart from this, the digestive system also becomes weak. Keep distance from contaminated food in summer. In case of jaundice, it is necessary to maintain cleanliness. Only boiled food and water should be consumed.

chicken pox: Smallpox infection spreads as soon as summer hits. Its patient gets red spots on his body and complains of headache and fever. Its initial symptom is sore throat. The patient of small pox coughs and sneezes a lot, due to which this disease spreads to others as well. Vaccines are also used to avoid this.

everyone needs to be careful

Dr. PK Sinha, Head of the Department of Medicine said that everyone needs to be alert to avoid diseases during the summer season. Negligence becomes on life. Fresh food, salt-lemon and sugar solution, consumption of fruits, sattu syrup, curd syrup and mango solution should be taken in summer. In this season, the risk of diseases like small pox, heat stroke, jaundice, measles, goiter, typhoid etc. is high. Even after this, if you come under its grip, then a doctor should be consulted immediately.

Preparation has been done at all levels

Civil surgeon Dr. Ranjan Kumar Singh has said that arrangements have been made for treatment of people who have fallen ill due to heat stroke in all government hospitals. Ambulances have been kept ready at PHC and other places. To deal with this, training has been given to the employees at many levels. In this season the number of patients has increased everywhere. Because of this there are some problems. But, its solution is being found. Staff and doctors are cooperating at every level.

