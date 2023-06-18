Gaya Weather: Sunday was the hottest day of this season, temperature reached 44.5 degree

Went: If we look at this summer season, Sunday has been the hottest day so far. The summer heat in Gaya district is such that due to the load of electricity in the city, fire is being generated in the transformer. A massive fire broke out on Sunday evening in the transformer located at Bajrang Bali temple near Rajendra Ashram. After this the fire brigade vehicle came. On the other hand, due to heat wave, people are dying in many places. However, in case of not being able to reach the hospital, no official record is being found.

Maximum temperature reached 44.5 degrees

On Sunday, the maximum temperature of Gaya was 44.5 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 30.8 degree Celsius. On the other hand, on Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 44.1 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature at 30.4 degree Celsius. Last year on June 14, 2022, the maximum temperature of Gaya was 44.6 degree Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, on June 26, 2020, there was 111.5 mm of rain. On June 17, 2021, there was 67.2 mm of rain while on June 30, 2022, there was 45.6 mm of rain.

Despite the love marriage in Bhagalpur, the newly married woman went up for dowry, was to become a mother after a week, husband arrested

It hasn’t rained yet

This year there has been no rain till now in the month of June. This year there has not even been pre-monsoon rains, so that people can get relief. People are seen very upset due to the weather. According to the weather forecast, the weather is likely to remain like this for the next 72 hours. However, there is a possibility of scattered clouds in the sky from Monday evening. There is also a possibility of rain till Tuesday. After this you can get relief from heat. Due to the vagaries of the weather, there was a deserted look on the roads during the day.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFMYPeJ3oBw)