Gaya weather update: Heatwave forecast for next five days, district administration on alert mode...

Went: The forecast of heat wave in the district for the next five days has been issued by the Disaster Management Department. In view of this, the entire health department is in alert mode. All arrangements have been asked to be kept in perfect order. On the arrival of a heatwave patient from anywhere, he has been asked to respond immediately and treat him. The coming seven to 10 days will be challenging. All the officers and personnel of all health departments will work with full promptness by staying in alert mode. These things were said by DM Dr. Thiagarajan SM on Wednesday while taking stock of the dedicated heatwave ward set up at Magadh Medical Hospital. He said that a total of 50 beds have been kept fully functional here, so that quick treatment can be provided to any patient related to heatwave.

A total of 100 beds are available in the heat stroke ward.

Along with this, as soon as the number of patients increases, the beds will be kept functional. There is no shortage of beds in the dedicated ward of the hospital, sufficient number is available. The DM said that a total of 100 beds are available in the heat stroke ward. A total of 75 air conditioners have been installed here. The entire ward has been kept air-conditioned, so that patients suffering from heatwave in critical condition can be treated properly. The DM took complete information about how patients suffering from heatwave are treated, where the patient will be brought first and what SOPs will be followed.

Gaya: Husband sentenced to 10 years in dowry murder case, know what happened to mother-in-law and brother-in-law…

Put the duty of doctors and other staff in three shifts

DM said that deep freezer and adequate ice packs should be kept in this ward. During the inspection, he checked the availability of medicines. He instructed that doctors, GNMs and ANMs should be deputed while making the roster. Along with this, the doctors and ANMs who will be engaged in emergency duty, tell them the SOP properly. The DM said that after nominating all the concerned doctors, prepare a list of them. Keep checking the oxygen flow meter regularly. Make a roster and display it so that doctors are present in regular three shifts every day. The DM said that pots should be installed for pure soft drinking water at various places in the hospital premises through the Rogi Kalyan Samiti. Get the damaged RO water repaired. He said that for the convenience of the patients coming for treatment in the OPD, keep adequate arrangement of water. Magadh Medical College Principal Dr. Arjun Chaudhary, Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sriprakash Singh, Deputy Superintendent Dr. PK Aggarwal, Health DPM Nilesh Kumar, Hospital Manager Santosh Kumar Sinha etc. were present during the inspection.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9iqBoDLw8w) news