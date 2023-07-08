Gaya’s son ran to save his mother who was electrocuted, both died of electrocution

Mother-son died on Saturday due to electrocution in Tikari of Gaya district. This incident is of Sanda village under Mau OP area. After the news of death, a wave of sorrow ran in the area and there was uproar in the house of the deceased. According to the information received from the villagers, Sunita Devi, 40-year-old wife of Ajay Sharma, a resident of Sanda, was going from home to the temple when she got stuck as soon as she passed by an electric pole near the temple. Electricity was flowing in the pole. Sunita died as soon as she came in contact with the pole.

Seeing the mother clinging to the pole, the son ran to save her.

Here, seeing the mother clinging to the pole, 13-year-old Rishu Kumar ran to save her and he too got hit by her. People gathered and in a hurry, Rishu was brought to the subdivision hospital for treatment, where the doctor declared him dead. After the death of mother and son together, there was uproar among the family members. People are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking incident. As soon as the information was received, the police of Mau OP reached the spot and sent the dead bodies to Magadh Medical College for postmortem. It is said that the last rites of the dead body of the mother-son were performed at the cremation ground in Gaya’s Vishnupad.

Shravani Mela: Annapurna’s kitchen will provide free food to Kanwariyas, the needy will get food

Rs 3,000 given under Kabir funeral scheme

Mau OP President Rahul Kumar told that further action will be taken as soon as the written complaint is received by the relatives of the deceased. On the other hand, soon after getting the information about the incident, the head of Sanda Panchayat, Ramji Sharma reached the spot and expressed deep condolences and gave three thousand rupees to the family under the Kabir funeral scheme. BDO Neeraj Anand told that Rs 20 thousand has been given under the family benefit scheme. Expressing grief over this heart-wrenching incident, social worker and Congress leader Brijmohan Sharma has demanded proper compensation from the administration. Along with this, a demand has been made to the officials of the Electricity Department to repair the Lung-Punj wire.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zNQCSfB92A)