Gayatri Jayanti 2023: Date, auspicious time, importance and method of worship of Ved Mata

Gayatri Jayanti 2023: It is one of the most special and important occasions in the Hindu calendar. Gayatri Jayanti is dedicated to Goddess Gayatri, who is considered the goddess of Vedic hymns. It is believed that Goddess Gayatri is the manifestation of all the phenomenal qualities of Brahman. The auspicious occasion of Gayatri Jayanti celebrates the birth of Goddess Gayatri into the world.

Gayatri Jayanti 2023: Date and auspicious time

This year, the holy festival of Gayatri Jayanti will be celebrated on 31 May 2023 across the country. According to the Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin on May 30 at 05:37 PM and end on May 31, 2023 at 06:15 PM.

Gayatri Jayanti 2023: Significance

Gayatri Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri of the Vedas. Being the goddess of all Vedas, Goddess Gayatri is also known as Veda Mata. It is believed that Goddess Gayatri is the manifestation of all the phenomenal qualities of Brahman. She is also worshiped as the goddess of the Hindu trinity. She is considered the mother of all gods and an incarnation of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Parvati and Goddess Lakshmi.

According to Drik Panchang, Gayatri Jayanti is celebrated on Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha in Jyeshtha lunar month and usually it is celebrated on the next day of Ganga Dussehra. According to Matantar, that is, due to differences in celebrating Gayatri Jayanti, it is also celebrated during Shravan Purnima. Gayatri Jayanti is widely accepted during Shravan Purnima and usually coincides with Upakarma Divas.

Gayatri Jayanti 2023: Worship method

Get up early in the morning, clean the house, take a bath and wear clean clothes. To worship the Goddess, contemplate Mother Gayatri in the same form, when she appeared in the idol or picture sitting in front of her with a true heart. Now offer water, Akshat, flowers, incense and Naivedya to the mother in a systematic way. After that, spend at least 15 minutes in the meditation of mother’s soul while chanting Gayatri Mantra three times.