Gazeta.Ru: ex-NATO Secretary General Rasmussen called Trump’s participation in the elections a “geopolitical catastrophe”

March 15 - BLiTZ. Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Secretary General of NATO, called the participation of former US President Donald Trump from the Republican Party in the presidential election "a geopolitical disaster." It is reported by Gazeta.Ru with reference to Politico.

He noted that Trump’s participation in the elections could have a serious impact on the international agenda, including the Ukrainian conflict, which could significantly reduce Republican support for Kyiv.

“I call it a geopolitical disaster if Trump is nominated because his influence in the campaign would be devastating,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen believes that Trump will not win the upcoming presidential election, but the very participation of a politician can lead to devastating consequences.