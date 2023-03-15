Gazeta.ru: in the US, a boyfriend kept a woman in a closet for two months

March 15 - BLiTZ. More than once we have heard about the dramatic situations taking place in the United States related to domestic violence. Gazeta.ru writes about another such case, citing sources.

This time, the American woman was forced to stay in the closet for two months after her boyfriend locked her there and held her captive. A 40-year-old woman was found at the construction site of a new building, emaciated and with cuts to her face.

The victim reported that she was forced to stay in a closet, which was locked with a cable, with the ability to go out for one hour a day. Police have found evidence to support the woman’s story and are looking for the 30-year-old who held her captive.

The woman said that they were in a relationship that ended in physical abuse and imprisonment. The victim was examined and discharged from the clinic, she will receive additional assistance. This case highlights the problem of violence in relationships and the need to combat it.

