Gazprom continues to pump gas to Europe through Ukraine in the amount of 42.4 million cubic meters. m every day

March 17 - BLiTZ. According to TASS, Gazprom continues to pump gas to Europe in transit through Ukraine. The pumping volume is 42.4 million cubic meters per day. Pumping is carried out through the Sudzha station. At the same time, as Gazprom explained, the application for pumping gas through the Sokhranovka station was rejected by the Ukrainian side.

Note that Gazprom’s exports to Europe in January 2023 fell to the level of the Soviet period. This happened due to the fact that buyers purchased gas on the spot market due to a more attractive price.

At the moment, the transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to the countries of Western and Central Europe. This was the result of the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

At the same time, gas supplies are also carried out via Turkish Stream and Blue Stream. Through these gas pipelines, gas is supplied to Turkey and the countries of Southern and South-Eastern Europe.

Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine.